Graduates begin to pave their way through to an agribusiness career

By Philippe Perez
Updated February 19 2024 - 12:49pm, first published 6:00am
ANZ Agribusiness Graduate Program manager Stephen Radeski, Adelaide, former graduate Ali Muller, Shepparton and new 2024 graduate Jack Pearce, Dumbleyung, WA. Picture supplied
A new journey has begun for six eager agribusiness graduates in the bustle of Melbourne, but that will change as they experience a wide range of landscapes over the next 18 months as part of this year's ANZ graduate program.

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

