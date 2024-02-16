Return buyers dominate Claremont sale with near total clearance

Return buyers were out in force at Claremont Angus' on-property bull sale at Woolsthorpe on Friday.
Of the 59 bulls offered, 55 were sold, to a top price of $13,000 and an average price of $6900.
This compares to a total clearance of 51 bulls in 2023 where the top-priced bull sold for $21,000 and the average was $8970.
Despite this, Claremont Angus stud principal Graeme Glasgow described it as a "solid" sale where he believed his bulls turned out better than ever before.
"It was well and truly towards the end of the run before we got a couple passed in," he said.
The top-priced bull, Lot 3, was bought by Camperdown beef producer Kevin King after a burst of competitve bidding.
The March 2022-drop bull was sired by HF Alcatraz 60F and out of Claremonts Black Jill L5249.
The sale topper recorded TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation figures of 4.9 square centrimetres eye muscle area, birth weight of 2.3 kilograms, 200-day weight of 32kg, 400-day weight of 64kg and 600-day weight of 85kg.
Mr King said it was these growth rate figures that attracted him to the bull.
He has been buying from the stud for about 10 years.
"I get good calves and his figures were good," he said.
"They're a good shape and he's a good bull.
"If his figures were good and he's got good shape, he should be alright."
Mr King said his new bull would be run with a mob from his 300-cow beef herd from May.
Matt Seabrook and Paige Nancarrow, Alondale Angus, Broadwater, bought two bulls at the sale for $11,000 and $9000.
The duo were repeat buyers at the Claremont Angus sale.
"The bulls we bought had a fair bit of muscle about them," Ms Nancarrow said.
"They're quality bulls for a good price.
"We haven't had any problems with our Claremont bulls which is good and we'll keep coming back again and again."
Charles Stewart Nash McVilly auctioneer Clayton Horspole said the line up of bulls was excellent.
"It was solid, very solid given that a lot of Claremont's buyers, people who bought their bulls, are all autumn calvers," he said.
"That autumn calf average has been back the last couple of exceptionally-high years.
"They've all taken a bit less money for weaners but they still need bulls.
"The bull buyers come with a little bit less of a budget this year but all in all, it was a good, solid result."
Mr Glasgow said the slight fall back in bull prices on last year was a "sign of the market".
"We knew it was going to come back," he said.
"All the cattle prices I think have hit the bottom of the market in October or November.
"It started to rise but it's faltered again now."
The stud principal said his "good bulls sold well and the middle of the road sold really well too".
He said his $13,000 top-priced bull had been a "stand out" all along with excellent conformation.
Mr Glasgow said he was also very pleased with his Riverbend Upgrade-sired bulls, the first time this bull's progeny had been offered for sale in Australia.
One such bull, Lot 3, also sold to Mr King for $11,000.
"I was very, very impressed with their temperament and feet and they're just a pleasure to work with," Mr Glasgow said.
He said the number of return buyers for the stud's bulls "speaks volumes for our breeding program".
"They're happpy with the results that they're getting and they're coming back," he said.
"It's very pleasing to go to the weaner sales in January to see pen after pen of really good quality Claremont blood weaners."
