Generational love of farming for Benambra's Lorraine, Ricky and Georgie Gilmore

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
February 22 2024 - 4:00pm
Ricky, Georgie and Lorraine Gilmore, The Forest, Benambra, span three generations, but their name in the area dates back to the 1880s. Picture by Bryce Eishold
When Lorraine Gilmore started farming at Benambra with her parents more than 60 years ago, men would regularly "shove" her to the side.

