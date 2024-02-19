Wimmera farm's owners have suggested a sale price of $7250 per acre

More of the versatile St Helens Plains farm land south-east of Horsham is on the market.
Noorong's farm's owners have suggested an asking price of $7250 per acre for the property near the bushfire-impacted Dadswells Bridge.
The cropping and mixed farming property is offered for private sale on Crutes Bridge North Road by Ray White Rural agent Max Brown across 258 hectares (640 acres).
At the suggested price, the farm which covers the old square mile is on offer for around $4.6 million.
Noorong is subdivided into six well fenced paddocks with seven dams and agents say the land has been farmed successfully by the vendor since 2008.
Among the improvements include a three-bedroom brick home with recently renovated kitchen and bathroom.
It has a steel framed and clad open fronted and multi bay high clearance machinery shed and workshop measuring 30 by 21 metres.
The shed currently houses the vendor's farming plant.
On the property is a three-stand shearing shed although it is not equipped.
A small extraction pit is operated under permit for fine white sand.
The sand is supplied to a local gold mine and the farm owner receives a small royalty per cubic metre.
Agents suggest there is potential to further develop the mineral resource.
Mr Brown said Noorong was a well located, established and productive Wimmera farming property close to Dadswells Bridge and about 20km north-west of Stawell.
He said the farm is nestled among established and much larger tightly held farming holdings so it has undoubted appeal as a district holding and an add on property even though it can be farmed in its entirety.
"My vendor has set a sale price expectation at $7250 per acre although that is negotiable if the right interest and offer is presented," he said.
"Noorong on the St Helens Plains close to Dadswells Bridge and Stawell on the Western Highway is a ready to go farming operation with a good quality and comfortable family homestead and useful and quite valuable farming infrastructure".
For more information contact Mr Brown from Ray White Rural on 0429 854772 conjunctional agent Aaron Lewis from Aaron Lewis Real Estate Horsham on 0418 824724.
Meanwhile, a public auction will be held for the Hill family's St Helens Plains land across 133ha (328 acres) at 11am on Friday, February 23 at Haven Hall.
Selling agent Stephen Kelly from AWN Livestock and Property says the Hill's country is some of the "very best" farm country in the Wimmera.
