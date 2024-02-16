Victorian ice cream and yoghurt treats earn top awards in Sydney

Honeycomb and lemon curd-flavoured Victorian dairy treats have scooped up top awards in a national competition held in Sydney.
The Royal Agricultural Society of NSW has announced the dairy champions for the Sydney Royal Cheese and Dairy Produce show, after more than 530 entries from across Australia.
Bulla Dairy Foods won the Champion Novel Ice Cream or Gelato category with its creamy classic honeycomb stick.
Bulla Dairy Foods chief executive Allan Hood said they were very proud to win the award, after previously earning the title in 2020 for the then newly-launched Murray St dessert range.
He said the honeycomb sticks were favourites with consumers and taste-testers for nostalgic appeal taking "Aussies back to their childhood milk bar memories".
"Featuring Bulla's signature smooth chocolate texture and crafted with quality, fresh local dairy, they were created to excite both young and old setting this product apart from the rest," he said.
He said the award was a testament to the hard work, dedication, creativity and passion of the Bulla team.
"Winning at such a prestigious competition reinforces our commitment to quality and we're grateful for the recognition and excited to continue developing and innovating the best dairy products for our consumers using locally sourced, real dairy ingredients," Mr Hood said.
Meanwhile, Gippsland Dairy won the Champion Yoghurt or Cultured Milk Product with its lemon curd twist yoghurt, produced by Chobani Australia.
Gippsland Dairy's general manager for demand Julia Clark said the yoghurt was a popular product and the recognition showed the company's dedication to taste, quality and craftsmanship.
"Being acknowledged at the esteemed Sydney Royal Cheese and Dairy Produce Show is truly humbling, especially alongside such outstanding products," she said.
"This award is a reflection of the hard work and passion of our team.
"We're thrilled to share that Lemon Curd is now a permanent fixture in our Gippsland Dairy Twist range, ensuring its deliciousness continues to be enjoyed by all."
The show's Chair of Judges Tiffany Beer said the entries across classes were high quality, and reflected the dairy industry's strong production.
"It is also a reflection of the technical production skills and constant development, which results in the consistent quality our local producers are striving for," she said.
Find a list of the category winners here.
