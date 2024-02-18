Stock & Land
Home/Cropping

Overseas backpackers bring home-farm experience to Victorian operations

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated February 19 2024 - 8:19am, first published February 18 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skipton farmer David Jackson hosted French backpacker Theo Lafrogne, from Bar Le Duc, over the harvest period. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Skipton farmer David Jackson hosted French backpacker Theo Lafrogne, from Bar Le Duc, over the harvest period. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

International backpackers have started to return to normal numbers as they relieve labour pressures on Victorian farms and help farmers wrap up their yearly harvests.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.