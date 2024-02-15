Mortlake splits steers and heifers in February sales due to massive volume of store cattle

A mammoth influx of store cattle has caused steers and heifers to be split and sold across two sales at Mortlake in western Victoria.
The February store steer sale included 5378 steers with 2084 grown steers recording an average price of 328 cents a kilogram or $1527.
The group of grown steers sold to a top price of 374c/kg or $2146.
About 2400 weaner steers were yarded with an average price of $357c/kg or $1235.
Weaner steers sold to a top price of 448c/kg or $1548.
An estimated 3500 heifers will go under the hammer at the Western Victoria Livestock Exchange on Wednesday, February
WLVX Agents Association president Josh McDonald said the sale featured well-bred lines of weaner steers with plenty of weight.
"There were straight blacks and they sold for more than 400c/kg on the lighter end, but the bulk sold from 350-385c/kg and that covered most of the weaner steers from 300-380kg," he said.
Wagga Wagga, NSW, commission buyer Andrew Lowe was among the most active buyers at the sale, agents said, along with agency AWN Squires, Inverell, NSW, which bought cattle to send north.
Feedlotters including Teys, Princess Royal, Thomas Food International and Australian Food & Agriculture went head-to-head at the rails.
"Weaner cattle were firm to dearer and grown cattle were firm compared to last month," Mr McDonald said.
Denholm Green, Mortlake, sold 80 Angus steers, 10-11 months, including 36 steers, 412kg, for 355c/kg or $1464 to Elders Deniliquin, NSW, and 28 steers, 354kg, for 388c/kg or $1374 to AJF Brien & Sons.
Kilmory Partnership, Woolsthorpe, sold 80 Angus steers, 10-11 months, including 37 Angus steers, 369kg, for 380c/kg or $1404 to JJ & JM Corbett, and 50 steers, 342kg, for 392c/kg or $1342.
AB & RW Hinkley sold 12 grown Angus steers, 635kg, for 338c/kg or $2146 to Elders Korumburra.
J M Ellis & Co auctioneer Jack Hickey said the large offering of cattle attracted a broad buying gallery from across Australia.
"I think it was reflective of where our markets have been in the last week," he said.
"On the proper runs of black feeder steers, they held up very well, as did the weaner steers."
Elders Mortlake/Warrnambool livestock manager David Patterson said he was impressed by the support of buyers north of the Murray River.
"We didn't know where the base was going to be, but I think we walked away from the sale 5-10c/kg better than the sale a month ago," he said.
JT Crowe & Sons, Codrington, sold 90 Angus steers, 10-11 months and 18-20 months, including 25 grown steers, 321kg, for 370c/kg or $1188, 24 grown steers, 331kg, for 370c/kg or $1224, and 11 weaner steers, 292kg, for 304c/kg or $888.
G & M Grant, Dundonnell, sold 40 Angus steers, 9-10 months, including 18 steers, 382kg, for 366c/kg or $1398 to Schubert Boers and 16 steers, 327kg, for 386c/kg or $1330 to Paraway Pastoral Company.
Plaashuis Partnership, Port Campbell, sold 26 grown Angus steers, 445kg, for 352c/kg or $1567 to Elders Deniliquin.
Yera Estate sold 171 grown Angus and Angus/Sim-cross steers, 18 months, to average 465kg or 355c/kg or $1657.
The draft included 45 grown Angus steers, 479kg, for 355c/kg or $1700 to TFI, 31 Angus and Angus/Simmental-cross steers, 433kg, for 362c/kg or $1568, 39 Angus/Hereford-cross steers, 474kg, for 358c/kg or $1696, and nine Angus/Hereford-cross steers, 397kg, for 340c/kg or $1352.
AB & RW Hinkley sold 12 grown Angus steers, 635kg, for 338c/kg or $2146.
Kilkenny Pastoral, Hawkesdale, sold 25 grown Angus steers, 461kg, for 364c/kg or $1680.
Milroy Pastoral sold 24 Hereford steers, 418kg, for 330c/kg or $1381.
Tigerlilli Pastoral sold 40 Angus steers, 330kg, for 396c/kg or $1306.
ED Peel, Inverleigh, sold 18 Angus steers, July/August 2023-drop, 292kg, for 416c/kg or $1217 to Paraway Pastoral Company.
S & K Guthrie, Cobden, sold 25 steers, 354kg, for 376c/kg or $1334, and 13 steers, 296kg, for 404c/kg or $1198.
Langulac Pty Ltd sold 35 composite steers, 255kg, for 448c/kg or $1145, and 28 steers, 212kg, for 448c/kg or $949.
Bullen Tuk, Camperdown, sold 28 grown Angus steers, 515kg, for 305/kg or $1572, 29 steers, 466kg, for 350c/kg or $1634, and 28 steers, 424kg, for 348c/kg or $1477.
Akuna, Camperdown, sold 19 Speckle Park weaner steers, 392kg, for 320c/kg or $1254 and 11 steers, 339kg, for 314c/kg or $1066.
