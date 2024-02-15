Stock & Land
Farmers 'more open' to talking about mental health, says counsellor

BM
By Barry Murphy
February 16 2024 - 6:00am
Rural Aid counsellor Margaret McKay spoke to farmers at an event in Elmore orgnanised by Nutrien Ag Solutions. Picture by Barry Murphy
Farmers were "more open" now to talking about their mental health than they were previously, according to Rural Aid counsellor Margaret McKay.

BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

