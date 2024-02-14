Stock & Land
Home/Markets

Sheep producers grapple with uncertainty amid fluctuations in lamb market

By Leann Dax
February 15 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina and Peter Yeo, Mendooran, NSW, bought scanned-in-lamb Merino ewes from Ken and Brenda Rawling, Merrygoen, NSW, at Dunedoo, NSW. Picture by Karen Bailey
Katrina and Peter Yeo, Mendooran, NSW, bought scanned-in-lamb Merino ewes from Ken and Brenda Rawling, Merrygoen, NSW, at Dunedoo, NSW. Picture by Karen Bailey

Farmers are grappling with uncertainty as they seek to forecast fluctuations in lamb market prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.