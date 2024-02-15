Dream home built now it's time to sell and take the kids on a holiday

The sellers of this lifestyle farming block on the outskirts of Benalla reckon they owe it to their kids to take off on an overdue caravan trip.
They have owned their Barwidgee farm just off the Hume Freeway for a decade and built their dream home just six years ago.
Now they have decided to put it on the market for around $1.75 million.
The owners say they have been devoted to building up their diesel repair and servicing business about 10km away in Benalla.
"We feel our two children now about to reach their teenage years have missed out on a lot due to our heavy work commitments," they said.
Hence the plan to sell up and take a family trip around Australia.
The feature of the (29 hectare, 74 acre) block is the rendered Hebel stone (autoclaved aerated concrete) home completed only six years ago.
That home has about 465.7 square metres, (or over 50 squares under roof).
It offers three bedrooms, a bathroom and laundry at the south end with the main bedroom, ensuite bathroom and office at the opposite end.
Large sliding concertina glass doors give the kitchen, dining and lounge rooms ready access to this alfresco space and also to the pool area on the opposite side.
The home has a 13 kilowatt rooftop solar array which feeds unused power back to the main grid.
There is also a concrete slab hydronic heating system powered by a sump oil burner with virtually unlimited fuel supplies of waste oil products which are sourced locally.
There is also a 251,000 litre quality steel rainwater tank that harvests all the run off from the extensive rooftop.
All the internal fences have been removed from the farm, the soil improved and sown down to oats for hay production.
The property has a seasonal creek and a large reliable dam.
Other farm improvements include a large shed and an original set of steel cattle yards which have not been in use for some years since cropping was introduced.
The Reef Hills State Park is on the eastern boundary.
"The land area offers a host of farming opportunities or could be developed to suit any type of livestock or equine interests," Elders Real Estate agent Michael Everard said.
For more information contact Mr Everard at Elders Real Estate in Wangaratta on 0408 653161 or Dave Colvin on 0407 500239.
