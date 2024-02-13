Yet another historic church in the west offered for sale

Dartmoor's historic church has a major point of difference from the many others across rural Australia which have been sold in recent years.
The original Presbyterian church was constructed of pit-sawn timber and shingles when first built 144 years ago.
In 1961, the St Andrew's church was replaced with the Mount Gambier stone which was popular in construction across the south-west.
It was only after this it was re-badged Uniting, and is now up for sale with a $250,000 price tag.
A swag of Uniting churches have been sold across western Victoria in the past few years in the face of declining congregations and high maintenance costs.
Dartmoor's church is less than 20km from the Anglican wooden church at Spring Creek sold for $145,000 last year.
The bluestone-built Lake Bolac Uniting church, also in the west, sold for $379,500 in December.
The Glenthompson Uniting church sold for $300,000 in 2022.
Dartmoor is close to the SA border (50km from Mount Gambier) and had its origins at settlement as a prime sheep grazing area and is today central to the Green Triangle's softwood plantation industry.
The Dartmoor Uniting Church, formerly the Presbyterian church, is about 68km from Portland and 24km from Heywood on the lower Glenelg River.
Set on an expansive 1.5 acre block across two titles within township zoning, the property offers various potential uses.
Most of the old country churches have been bought by individuals looking to convert them to private homes.
Many of them have heritage protections and it can be difficult to obtain local council permission to change planning restrictions over residential use.
The church is well equipped, connected to tank water, and has chemical toilets situated at the rear of the premises.
It has a town water connection for the toilet facilities.
Potential buyers are asked to note the furniture included in some sale pictures is not part of the sale.
For more information on the Dartmoor church, call A1 Real Estate Solutions on 5523 2200.
