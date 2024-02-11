Stock & Land
Mount William stud principal says recent bull sale was a 'buyer's market'

Alastair Dowie
By Alastair Dowie
Updated February 13 2024 - 9:46am, first published February 12 2024 - 10:46am
Terry Dove, Fargo Minda, Colac, with the bull he bought for $11,000 with Mount William Charolais stud principal Rob Abbott, and Charles Stewart Howard director Shelby Howard. Picture by Alastair Dowie
A BLEND of return buyers and a few new faces paid to a top of $11,000 on two occasions for bulls at the annual Mount William Charolais bull and heifer sale on Friday.

