All cattle grades feature at Leongatha's sale, local farmers buy back in

Leongatha's store cattle sale was a full-day event on Friday, featuring all grades of cattle after a three-week break.
Agents yarded about 5600 head of cattle at the Koonwarra Victorian Livestock Exchange site on February 9.
Nutrien Leongatha territory manager and auctioneer Brian McCormack said a feature line, Kuch Grazing, sold 159 head of cattle at 18 months old.
He said 61 of those weighed 540 kilograms and sold for $1930 or 357 cents a kilogram, while the other 98 weighed 530kg and sold for $1890 or 356c/kg.
"The vendor averaged $1905 out of the lot," he said.
"They had some heifers as well, the lead pen of their heifers had 16 head at 472kg, $1580 or 334 cents a kilogram."
Kuch Grazing also sold 25 Angus heifers, 433kg, for $1360 or 314c/kg.
Mr McCormack said there was a good quality yarding of cattle throughout the sale, with all grades represented.
"We had a lot of other really good pens of steers and heifers there," he said.
"There were mainly the normal buyers on board, as per the quality runs of cattle."
He said the cattle were going across the eastern states.
Mr McCormack said the good cattle "held their own" with secondary types and odd cattle selling for marginally cheaper than the previous month.
Alex Scott & Staff livestock manager Rob Ould said he thought the sale was fairly strong.
"It was still good competition from feedlotters operating on the feedlot weight cattle, they sold very well," he said.
"Fair bit of inquiry now from local farmers having a bit of a buy back in after selling a few bullocks, while the season is still good."
He said he believed the yarding was a one-off, after a break due to the Australia Day public holiday.
Mr Ould said considering the amount of cattle, the job was "very good".
"Everything has lifted in accordance to the fat job," he said.
G Butcher sold 15 Angus steers, 20 months, 591kg, for $2060 or 348c/kg.
J & J Killian sold 12 Black Baldy steers, 20 months, 636kg, for $2110 or 331c/kg.
W Bullock sold 10 Angus steers, 20 months, 586kg, for $2010 or 343c/kg.
R & D Chisholm sold 12 Angus steers, 20 months, 583kg, for $1980 or 339c/kg.
B & P Svenson sold 19 steers, 16 months, 513kg, for $1750 or 341c/kg.
C & S Corrigan sold 15 steers, 12 months, 365kg, for $1400 or 383c/kg.
J & M Savage sold 11 Hereford steers, 12 months, 416kg, for $1390 or 334c/kg.
R & U Perks sold 14 Charolais steers, 12 months, 447kg, for $1450 or 324c/kg.
G & T Mildenhall sold four Limousin steers, 12 months, 398kg, for $1430 or 359c/kg.
AF Sheridan sold 16 heifers, 430kg, for $1350 or 313c/kg.
P & P Walker sold 17 heifers, 449kg, for $1470 or 327c/kg.
CW Littlejohn sold 24 heifers, 16 months, 426kg, for $1350 or 316c/kg.
J & P Fleming sold 22 heifers, 12 months, 387kg, for $1240 or 320c/kg.
L Missen sold 22 heifers, 380kg, for $1150 or 302c/kg.
B Henwood sold 15 heifers, 331kg, for $1140 or 344c/kg.
T Bunn sold 14 by 14 Angus/Friesian-cross cows and calves for $2225, and 13 by 13 cows and calves for $2050.
J Smith sold 15 by 15 Black Baldy cows and calves for $1900, and four by four for $1950.
E Cox sold seven by seven Angus cows and calves for $1525.
