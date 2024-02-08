Stock & Land
Home/News

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake shakes large parts of Victoria

By William Ton
February 9 2024 - 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake near Leongatha in Gippsland has rattled thousands of Victorians. (HANDOUT/MELBURNIAN)
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake near Leongatha in Gippsland has rattled thousands of Victorians. (HANDOUT/MELBURNIAN)

Thousands of Victorians have been woken by an early morning earthquake that shook large parts of the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.