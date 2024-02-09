Stock & Land
Home/Beef
Breaking
Updated

Hundreds of cattle seized from a Colac district property after complaints

Jessica Howard
Rachel Simmonds
By Jessica Howard, and Rachel Simmonds
Updated February 9 2024 - 3:12pm, first published 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An isolated dead cow at the property where police and authorities started seizing 900-head of cattle on February 9. Picture by the Stock & Land, in December
An isolated dead cow at the property where police and authorities started seizing 900-head of cattle on February 9. Picture by the Stock & Land, in December

About 900 head of cattle will be seized after ongoing animal welfare complaints and visits to a property in the Colac district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.