Hundreds of cattle seized from a Colac district property after complaints

About 900 head of cattle will be seized after ongoing animal welfare complaints and visits to a property in the Colac district.
Stock & Land and The Standard received calls this morning with reports of police and authorities attending a property near Colac with multiple vehicles, a truck and portable cattle yards.
The callers also reported hearing gunshots.
Australian Community Media reported allegations of mass cattle deaths at the farm in August 2023, and published more photos in September 2023 after concerned workers in the industry spoke on the condition of anonymity.
At the time, an Agriculture Victoria spokeswoman told Australian Community Media the department took animal welfare "very seriously".
"We respond to all allegations received," she said.
"Anyone wishing to make a specific complaint can contact Agriculture Victoria."
Australian Community Media has seen correspondence between one resident and the department which dates back to April 2019, and involved concerns about animal cruelty at one of the properties.
Victoria Police attended the scene to assist Agriculture Victoria.
Victoria chief inspector Michael Stagg said it investigated 10,000 reports of animal cruelty across the state, almost all coming from concerned members of the community.
He said a number of people had made reports of alleged cruelty "regarding this location" but it was unable to investigate those.
Mr Stagg said RSPCA Victoria investigated complaints of less than 10 head of livestock at a property, but appreciated the number of people who expressed concern.
"Agriculture Victoria's inspectors investigate matters concerning commercial livestock," he said.
He said cruelty reports with cases of more than 10 head of livestock could be flagged with Agriculture Victoria's animal health officers on 136 186, or by emailing aw.complaint@agriculture.vic.gov.au.
"We're aware a number of people have made cruelty reports to us directly regarding this location, and we have directed all of these to the department for investigation," Mr Stagg said.
"We'd love to be able to investigate these reports.
"However, as a charity with limited government funding and resources, including only 30 inspectors to cover the entire state, we're unable to do so, which is where the arrangements we have with other agencies, like the one with Agriculture Victoria in this case, apply."
An Agriculture Victoria spokesperson said all complaints received by the department were taken seriously and investigated "as appropriate".
"Agriculture Victoria has seized a number of livestock at a Colac district property as part of an ongoing animal welfare investigation," they said.
