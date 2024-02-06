Stock & Land
Push for volunteers to help devastated farmers recover from floods

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
February 6 2024 - 1:00pm
Graeme Allan is calling on more volunteers to join a BlazeAid flood relief camp in Goornong. Picture by Darren Howe
Graeme Allan is calling on more volunteers to join a BlazeAid flood relief camp in Goornong. Picture by Darren Howe

A natural disaster relief organisation is calling on volunteers to help flood-damaged farms and properties affected by the January floods.

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

