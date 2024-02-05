Northern MP calls on government to end calf dehorning and sheep mulesing

Northern Victoria MP Georgie Purcell has called for the state government to end sheep mulesing and the dehorning of calves.
The Animal Justice Party member of the Legislative Council for Northern Victoria has made the call ahead of the parliament's return from the Christmas recess.
In a statement set to be heard by the Council this week, Ms Purcell will suggest that measures in place to exempt livestock from some of Victoria's animal protection laws should be ended.
She said these exemptions "allow for the routine cruelty towards animals used in farming systems".
She said the exemptions made it legally permissible for sheep mulesing, where skin was removed from above sheep tails using "scissors and knives".
Ms Purcell said under the exemptions, calves also had their budding horns "burned off with a hot iron".
"Day-old male chicks [were] macerated while fully conscious in an industrial grinder," she said.
"Chickens and turkeys have up to a-third of their beak removed using hot blades without pain relief.
"Chickens [were] slaughtered by lowering them into electrical water baths."
Ms Purcell is set to point out that many of these farm practices have already been outlawed in Sweden, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.
In parliament this week, she will call on the state government to remove the exemptions which she said "allow for routine cruelty".
She said there should be new Victorian animal care and protection legislation to ensure the farm practices were prohibited.
