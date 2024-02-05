Stock & Land
Northern MP calls on government to end calf dehorning and sheep mulesing

By Barry Murphy
February 5 2024 - 5:08pm
Farm animal welfare is set for further criticism in the Victorian Parliament this week. Picture via Shutterstock
Northern Victoria MP Georgie Purcell has called for the state government to end sheep mulesing and the dehorning of calves.

