Local support strong despite plainer quality yarding at Mortlake store sale

While locals did strongly support the first store sale at Mortlake for February, attendance in the gallery was down and quality dropped compared to the last few months.
Agents yarded 2360 cattle of average quality which primarily feature wellbred cows & calves and PTIC cattle with a smaller gallery crowd than what has been seen at WVLX Mortlake in previous months.
Despite this, local bidders were mainly active and kept prices steady as they took advantage of a number of processors being absent.
Midfield Meats and Teys however were present buying heavier cattle, while AuctionsPlus and commission buyers were also active, but plenty of people present were simply taking a look at what was on offer.
Some heavier cows and calves, including a pen of eight Angus cows and calves from K & J Ferrari being one of the equal top pens of the section, sold for $2000 a head.
Dalrimya Park had a significant run of 36 Hereford cows with calves at foot, with one pen consisting of 11 cows and calves and another consisting of eight cows and calves selling for $1475 each.
Heatherlie Farms had consigned 142 cattle with 42 PTIC cattle on offer, with one pen of 12 PTIC cattle sold for $1625.
Charles Stewart Mortlake branch manager Matt Baxter said the sale did start slow, but as cattle got younger, bidders showed more interest and wanted to take advantage of their green paddocks.
"It was a pretty average quality yarding but the job offer was very solid," he said.
"The sale was a bit dearer than what has been the last month or two, with a fair bit of conference around the market at the moment.
"There were a lot of local buyers and not many northern operators here, especially as our bigger sale is in two weeks time, but considering the quality here, we felt it sold really well."
A limited amount of grown and weaner steers offered were 10 cents dearer compared to weaner steers sold two weeks ago.
A pen offered by South Boorook hit the top cents per kilogram mark of 370c/kg, or $1598 for eight Angus weaner steers with an average weight of 356kg.
Many coloured grown steers of good quality were also offered, with BW Farm Trust selling a pen of 19 Murray Grey grown steers, 485kg, sold for 348.ckg or $1498.
The top of that run being a pen belonged to a pen from Lomax Farms, with three Angus grown steers, 441kg, sold for 362c/kg.
Mr Baxter said there had been a steady growth in interest in coloured cattle on the first Mortlake sale of the month.
"The second sale of the month focuses on beef farming so all the dairy and dairy-cross cattle, cows and calves and joined females come to this first sale," he said.
"I think looking at today's results those covered steers and heifers sold really well and potentially people are keeping their better lines of black calves for that that second sale of the month," he said.
Lomax Farms also did well in the F1 crossbred section, with a pen of 14 Angus crossbread grown steers, 467kg, sold for 314c/kg or $1469.
AW & SM Healey also sold 23 Angus F1 crossbred steers for, 389kg, for 310 c/kg or $1206.
Heifers remained steady, sold to a top of 330c/kg for a pen of 22 Angus/Hereford-cross grown heifers, 374kg, sold for 330c/kg or $1235.
Bass Straight had a significant run of 60 PTIC cows, with one pen of 19 PTIC Angus cows sold for $1900.
S & P Rea sold 13 Angus grown steers, 524kg, for 280c/kg or $1467.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.