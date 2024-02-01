Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Local support strong despite plainer quality yarding at Mortlake store sale

PP
By Philippe Perez
Updated February 1 2024 - 4:27pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Philippe Perez

While locals did strongly support the first store sale at Mortlake for February, attendance in the gallery was down and quality dropped compared to the last few months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.