Stock & Land
Home/Cropping

New Willaura grain site extends hours for farmers facing weather troubles

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
January 31 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A grain site at Willaura extended its opening hours throughout harvest to help accommodate farmers battling wet weather. Picture supplied
A grain site at Willaura extended its opening hours throughout harvest to help accommodate farmers battling wet weather. Picture supplied

An independently-owned Willaura site has taken in more than 40,000 tonnes of grain after extending its hours to accommodate farmers during harvest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.