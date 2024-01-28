Victorian farmers welcome ACCC inquiry into supermarket pricing

Victorian farmers have welcomed news that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) will lead an inquiry into the nation's supermarkets.
The inquiry will look into the difference between wholesale and retail prices among other issues.
The ACCC inquiry comes after a review of the voluntary Food and Grocery Code of Conduct was announced by the federal government in late 2023.
National Farmers Federation president and Murra Warra cropping farmer David Jochinke said the ACCC inquiry was a long time coming.
"This is good news for farmers who have long called for greater transparency from the big retailers," Mr Jochinke said.
"It's appropriate the ACCC lead this inquiry, using its powers to compel information to form a clear picture of paddock to plate pricing, and whether that's fair for both farmers and consumers."
He also called on the federal government to act on outcomes from the ACCC inquiry.
"We've seen past reports collect dust on shelves in Canberra," he said.
"Reports and recommendations don't make our food system fairer. We need sustained political leadership and action."
Executive director of non-for-profit sustainable food system charity Sustain Nick Rose said the inquiry needed to have a comprehensive approach that included more support for urban farms as a sustainable solution.
He said it was an opportunity for an expansion into community gardens and investment in food security, and said a $500 million edible gardening fund would go a long way.
"Community gardens are literally the grassroots solution to the challenges posed by market concentration and rising food prices," Dr Rose said.
"They empower individuals, strengthen local communities, and contribute to food security."
Dr Rose, who had a Churchill Fellowship report investigating models of urban and community agriculture, said community gardens also play a vital role in broader issues related to health, environment, and community empowerment.
"In the face of rising costs and concerns over supermarket practices, community gardens present a practical and empowering response," he said.
ACCC chairperson Gina Cass-Gottlieb said grocery prices have become a major concern as expenses rise.
"When it comes to fresh produce, we understand that many farmers are concerned about weak correlation between the price they receive for their produce and the price consumers pay at the checkout," she said.
"We will use our full range of legal powers to conduct a detailed examination of the supermarket sector, and where we identify problems or opportunities for improvement, we will carefully consider what recommendations we can make to government."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.