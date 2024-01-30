Productive grazing farm on offer in the Western District

A highly productive grazing farm is on the market at Lismore in the Western District.
The property is listed for sale through expressions of interest across 248 hectares (613 acres) and also offers cropping opportunities.
Selling agent Anthony Stevens said the farm was ideally set up for sheep/cattle breeding, backgrounding and fattening enterprise.
Annual average rainfall in the district is 625mm.
The farm is under 6km from Lismore and 38km from Camperdown.
The seller has been running about 850 Merino first cross ewes across 240ha (600 acres) of arable country featuring free draining Corangamite soils.
Mr Stevens said Patanga has been thoughtfully developed to a well formulated plan, supporting operational efficiency and livestock management.
"The vendor has invested significantly into improving pasture through soil amelioration and extensive annual fertiliser applications," he said.
The farm layout is said to be carefully designed with an all-weather laneway system leading to all paddocks.
The fencing is rated as "excellent" and each paddock hosts a reticulated water trough.
The owner has been using a rotational pasture management plan with pastures to maximise grazing efficiency and land use
The farm also has a picturesque outlook with shelter timber belts surrounding the property.
"Northern Victorian farmers could take the opportunity to diversify their rainfall risk. When droughts inevitably arrive, you will be rewarded for buying a parcel down south," Mr Stevens suggested.
He also said the property was ideal for mixed farming with the option of cropping and then utilising the existing facilities to graze sheep in the summer.
"Similarly, if you are a local you can utilise this farm to handle sheep from across your other properties, and it can remain as the sheep farm or can be added to the cropping portfolio over time."
Improvements include a three-stand shearing shed with yards, plus also steel cattle yards and sundry other shedding.
The sale includes a comfortable four-bedroom home.
Expressions of Interest close on February 29.
For more information contact Mr Stevens on 0459 924164.
