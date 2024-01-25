Bairnsdale steers bounce beyond 400c/kg consistently for the first time in 12 months

Weaner cattle prices have risen by more than $400 a head in a matter of three weeks as nine-month-old steers soared past 400 cents a kilogram at Bairnsdale on Thursday.
Agents yarded 2910 cattle for the Bairnsdale feature store sale, a day earlier than usual due to the Australia Day public holiday.
It was the first sale in close to 12 months where vendor-bred cattle consistently sold for more than 400c/kg, with one pen even passing the 500c/kg mark.
A combination of factors including strengthening prime cattle prices, ideal seasonal conditions and growing demand among feedlotters were behind the sharp rise in prices.
One stock agent from outside Gippsland, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said prices were $400-$500 dearer compared to weaner sales in the first two weeks of January in the north-east and western district.
Among the feature lines was an annualdraft of 300 Angus steers, 9-10 months, sold by Shaun and Maria Beasley, Emu Park, Lindenow South, which sold to a top price of 460c/kg.
The draft included 22 steers, Hazeldean-blood, 351 kilograms, which made $1340 or 378c/kg and was bought by Melbourne commission buyer Campbell Ross.
The next five pens comprising 107 steers, ranging from 419-391kg, sold for $1350-$1220 or 391-419c/kg and were bought by Elders Bairnsdale livestock manager Morgan Davies for account Bonaccord, Walpa.
Eight of the Beasley's 12 steer pens passed 400c/kg, including the two lightest pens of 28 and 27 steers, 257kg, which made $1180 or 459c/kg.
Mr Beasley said he was impressed by the prices and surprised by the quick turnaround in market conditions.
The Beasleys also sold 22 heifers, 18 months, 361kg, for $1240 or 343c/kg and 24 heifers, 313kg, for $1150 or 367c/kg.
Nutrien East Gippsland Livestock manager Brad Obst said the Beasley cattle were met with competition from repeat buyers, driving prices into the 400c/kg range.
"I thought it was interesting that we had feedlotters in our sale operating on the heavier end of the sale, but they weren't able to match the same pace as South Gippslanders," he said.
Meanwhile, the Hayden and Anderson families of Buchan Station, Buchan, sold 117 Angus steers, Milwillah Renegade-blood, and 114 heifers, 10-13 months.
The draft included 25 steers, 337kg, for $1370 or 406c/kg and 25 steers, 317kg, for $1320 or 416c/kg.
Both pens were bought by South Gippsland agent Simon Henderson, Phelan & Henderson & Co, Leongatha, for Neerim East restocker John Berwick.
Buchan Station sold a further three steer pens including 22 steers, 301kg, for $1250 or 415c/kg, 25 steers, 290kg, for $1250 or 431c/kg, and 20 steers, 277kg, for $1220 or 440c/kg.
Buchan Station also sold 24 heifers, 347kg, for $1260 or 363c/kg, 21 heifers, 323kg, for $1200 or 371c/kg, 26 heifers, 297kg, for $1180 or 397c/kg and 25 heifers, 282kg, for $1140 or 404c/kg.
Joe Jordan and Sharon Cooper, Ensay, topped the sale in a cents a kilogram basis with 26 steers, 294kg, knocked down for $1500 or 510c/kg.
The pair sold three heavier pens including 20 steers, 374kg, for $1530 or 409c/kg, 24 steers, 344kg, for $1600 or 465c/kg and 23 steers, 336c/kg, for $1600 or 476c/kg.
The four pens were bought by South Gippsland bullock fattener Wayne Osborne, Tarwin Lower.
Mr Jordan and Ms Cooper also sold 20 heifers, 312kg, for $1280 or 410c/kg and 22 heifers, 274kg, for $1270 or 463c/kg to Elders Bairnsdale.
Ensay breeders Phil and Kerry Geehman sold 83 Hereford steers, 9-10 months, including 18 steers, 393kg, for $1550 or 394c/kg, 25 steers, 352kg, for $1380 or 392c/kg, 24 steers, 338kg, for $1320 or 390c/kg and 16 steers, 317kg, for $1320 or 416c/kg.
The first pen of Geehman calves was bought by SEJ LKD Leongatha agent Brian Kyle for a bullock fattener at Tarwin Lower.
Evan and Dot Newcomen, Ensay, sold 21 Black Baldy steers, 10 months, 334kg, for $1360 or 407c/kg and 11 steers, 285kg, for $1360 or 477c/kg.
Bill Wyndham & Co livestock manager Jake Fullgrabe said it was the first time weaner cattle had sold for more than 400c/kg consistently in 12 months.
"The job is going the right way and the fat cattle are getting dearer and dearer and that is being reflected here in the store sales," he said.
"We've seen repeat buyers come back onto these calves and I had one buyer who has been buying the same calves for four years now."
In other sales, Creighton Grange, Mount Taylor, sold 18 steers, 371kg, for $1580 or 425c/kg to Mr Osborne.
The sale started with a pen of 20 steers, Sparta-blood, consigned by BG & JH Traill, Dargo, 550kg, which made $1900 or 345c/kg, followed by 22 steers, 475kg, for $1560 or 328c/kg.
The first Traill pen was bought by Mr Ross, while the second pen was bought by Elders agent Doug Peachy, Cloverlea, for a bullock fattener at Trafalgar.
Central Station, Forge Creek, sold 25 steers, 505kg, for $1820 or 360c/kg to a bullock fattener at Moe, while 18 steers, 471kg, was knocked down to Eddie Hams, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, Leongatha, for $1560 or 331c/kg.
JH & AM Cameron sold 14 Angus steers, 459kg, for $1530 or 333c/kg and 15 steers, 438kg, for $1520 or 347c/kg.
