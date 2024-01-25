Stock & Land
Bairnsdale steers bounce beyond 400c/kg consistently for the first time in 12 months

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated January 25 2024 - 12:51pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Weaner cattle prices have risen by more than $400 a head in a matter of three weeks as nine-month-old steers soared past 400 cents a kilogram at Bairnsdale on Thursday.

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

