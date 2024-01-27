Agents say this lifestyle block near Keith is 'one of a kind'

Agents say a lifestyle block on offer at Keith in the south-east of the state is "one of a kind".
The property takes in 11 hectares (30 acres) at Brimbago, about 20km south-east of Keith.
A feature of the property is the four-bedroom timber-frame cottage which was fully renovated in 2014.
Those renovations included an architecturally designed extension and remodelling of the existing rooms.
The design reorientates the house to take advantage of the northern aspect, with glass louvres and a high raked ceiling creating a light filled flexible living area.
It also has a decked swimming pool.
The house is set on rising ground, surrounded by lawn and water-wise garden beds.
The immediate garden includes many European trees, and the surrounding area benefits from extensive native tree planting over many years.
The main living area is heated with an effective slow combustion wood stove - all living and bedrooms have ceiling fans, and the bedrooms and office are further cooled by a ducted evaporative system.
To the east, opening off the living and dining areas, is a large timber deck with views to the paddocks beyond.
Included on the block are two paddocks perfect for grazing stock.
Shedding includes a large workshop and machinery shed.
An equipped Bore supplies a 20,000 litre Poly tank. providing water for house (toilet flushing only), and gardens.
There is ample rainwater supplied to the house with two 20,000 litre poly tanks plus a 8,000 litre concrete tank.
Also, there is a 5000 litre storage tank and another 20,000 litre poly tank at the workshop.
"This property is definitely one of a kind," agents said.
The property is for sale by best offer closing March 5 (if not sold prior).
For more information call Geoff Watts from Nutrien Harcourts Keith on 0427 717515
