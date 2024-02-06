Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Graziers revitalise pines to pastures

By Georgia Cameron
February 6 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Clears have taken advantage of the pine tree plantation on their property, Woodburn, to provide shelter and protection to livestock and pastures. Picture suppled
The Clears have taken advantage of the pine tree plantation on their property, Woodburn, to provide shelter and protection to livestock and pastures. Picture suppled

The beauty of a blank canvas is that you get to paint your own picture, or in the Clears' case, restore a block of land from a pine tree plantation back to its former prime grazing country glory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.