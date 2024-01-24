Navigating the lamb market has proved to be a 'roller-coaster' ride this week

Navigating the lamb market has proven to be quite the roller-coaster ride.
Despite some relief from wet weather, which led to reduced numbers at some of the major selling centres, the market has been anything but consistent, highlighting more-unpredictable results this week.
Amid this volatility, the stand-out performers on Monday this week were the heavy lambs weighing between 26-30 kilograms carcase weight.
The Bendigo sale experienced a notable boost in prices, with a surge of $10-$20 a head, thanks to limited supplies.
In contrast, heavy lamb rates at Corowa, NSW, fluctuated from firm to $20 cheaper.
According to Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service, Bendigo's sale saw not all buyers actively participating, and there were expectations of a more-relaxed day in terms of pricing.
However, the reduced lamb supply injected a renewed urgency into the market, particularly for the top drafts.
Trade lambs, ranging from 22-24kg, commanded prices $5 higher, averaging 698 cents a kilogram cwt.
Meanwhile, the mutton sale had a slow start but gradually gained momentum as it progressed.
Mutton finished firm to slightly dearer for heavy ewes to average 316c/kg.
In Dubbo, NSW, the market saw a decline as prices took a southward turn.
Trade lambs experienced a dip of $10-$14, settling at an average of 687c/kg.
Big, heavy lambs weighing more than 30kg hit a big hurdle, slipping by $40, fetching $214-$232, with an average of 715c/kg.
This shift in pricing highlights the fluctuating nature of the lamb markets.
Lamb numbers almost halved at Ballarat's lamb sale on Tuesday, with agents yarding 19,500 lambs and 12,200 sheep.
The reduced offering was influenced by last week's price correction, prompting a tightening of supplies for well-finished lambs.
The limited availability led to an increase in prices, driven by buyers' focus on quality.
The market experienced an upward swing of $6-$11, particularly for lambs weighing 24kg, which reached a top price of $204, averaging 805c/kg.
Heavy export lambs also gained strong buyer support, with prices rising by $6-$11, ranging from $209-$265 and averaging between 754-818c/kg.
Feedlot and restocker buyers played a key role in shaping the dynamics across light-weight categories in the market.
Vendors offering lighter-weight lambs in the 14-18kg weight range saw prices surged by $15.
The mutton sale stayed in positive territory, with heavy Merino ewes weighing more than 30kg jumping $9 and averaging 314c/kg.
Trade sheep averaged 297c/kg.
