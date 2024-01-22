High rainfall dairy farm hits market near Wonthaggi in $8.8m listing

A price of $8.8 million has been listed for a high rainfall dairy farm near Wonthaggi in south-west Gippsland.
Agents say the farm is currently milking around 450 cows "with the capacity to milk more".
The St Clair property takes in 235 hectares (581 acres) of heavy carrying country the agents describe as one of the district's most productive dairies.
The suggested price in this in-demand postcode is $15,146 per acre.
Minutes north-east of Wonthaggi, the farm land includes 15 acres of river lease.
"It is a highly profitable operation in a fantastic location," agents from Phelan and Henderson Real Estate said.
The farm has been operated by the vendor for 30 years.
A feature of the dairy is a 50 stand rotary dairy with a computerised Jantec cow ID automatic feed system and automatic draft.
The feed system consists of three silos, roller mill and two feed heads.
The dairy has a 25,000 litre vat, automatic cup removers, automatic teat spray, undercover cattle crush and AI race.
The holding has a 600-cow capacity and has three holding yards and an under cover "herd health" yard with crush.
Simon Henderson from Phelan and Henderson Real Estate said the farm had a lucrative current contracted milk price delivering a large annual income.
"This farm has consistently generated high returns from its milk production due to the quantity and quality of the milk," he said.
"This property is renowned for having the best soil quality, fertility and pasture quality.
Annual average rainfall is said to be just over 1000mm.
A share farm agreement is currently in place until June 30, 2025, and the property is to be sold with this long-term arrangement in place, agents said.
The farm has 40 main paddocks with a "sound" fertiliser history and a double Lynnes Road underpass.
It has secure water, calf rearing shed and river flats, sandy loam rises with black peat.
The farm is sown to perennial and annual ryegrasses.
The five-bedroom brick home has a northerly aspect looking over the river flats to the Powlett River.
It also has an inground solar heated swimming pool and spa.
"The Bass Coast Shire has been a sound local government area to invest in showing solid capital gains for many years," agents said.
For more information contact Simon Henderson from Phelan and Henderson Real Estate on 0428 740750 and Steven Bouton on 0428 445461.
