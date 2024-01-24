Victorian farmers have pulled all-nighters to wrap up their yearly harvest

Western Victorian farmers have pulled all-nighters to finish harvest, are reporting varying results after a challenging summer with heavy rain, bogged headers and record yields.
In Skipton, mixed farmer David Jackson said he had about one week left of harvest - weather permitting - before he would focus on spraying canola stubble.
He had properties at Skipton and Langi Logan and started harvest mid-December, with canola and wheat at both properties, and faba beans at Skipton.
"We had so many wet days, we're only getting two or three days a week, we haven't had any hold ups except for the weather so that's pretty good, but the weather has been frustrating," he said.
"Our crops were a disaster [in 2022-23] because it was so wet, our canola died and wheat died... Our costs were high and our yields were low.
"This year it's still coming back, but we're getting reasonable yields which is good."
Meanwhile in the Wimmera, Yanac South farmer Brett Wheaton managed to finish his harvesting program by Christmas Eve after starting on November 6, which included canola, barley, wheat, lentils and vetch.
"We haven't grown lentils for more than 10 years, we grew some this year as a test to see how they went and they went pretty good," he said.
"The quality of beans were fantastic this year.
"We pulled two all-nighters in the end, we put the headers in the shed at 5am Christmas Eve, my son Angus and I did four loads each to empty all the bins in the paddock."
He said they had rain in late November, but had finished harvesting canola and barley at Netherby, which went malt.
"We came back and harvested some barley [at Yanac South] which got rained on, we lost a full four days and it was sitting at 13 per cent moisture," he said.
He said they had some frost damage during their growing season, with properties at Yanac South, Diapur, Netherby and Telopea Downs.
Mr Wheaton said it had been a fantastic year for hay, with high-quality bales protected in his shed from recent flooding and heavy rain.
He recorded 58 millimetres of rain on Christmas Day - one day after he finished harvesting, with 86.5mm total for December and 68.5mm total for November.
"We cut a lot for hay because we wanted to stock up on hay, but some of our hay is in the paddock flooded, and our sheds are full," he said.
"It was a great line put between what was sown early and what was sown late, everything that has been harvested since Christmas has been feed quality."
He said the wet weather, particularly one week ago with a significant downpour, was reminiscent of Nhill's 1974 rain - which flooded the town and caused widespread damage to homes, buildings and farm properties.
Nhill farmer Rob Bell finished his harvest of wheat, barley, beans and lupins on Sunday after working through January's wet weather.
"We started in November and thought we were off to a great start and we'll be finished by Christmas, but then we had rain event after rain event," he said.
He said they had received about 200mm of rain during harvest.
"The rain has put us in really good stead for next year, but the dream run of harvest we didn't have, it was a lot of stops and starts," he said.
"The hay quality was really good, the harvesting quality, after the rain it was amazing it held up as well as it did but by the end it dropped off quite a bit.
"I stripped some barley here the other day and I expected most of the heads to be on the ground, but there was minimal grain on the ground and yield was still okay."
Fellow Nhill farmer, and Glendonald Merino stud principal Robert Harding said they started their harvest program by the end of November and finished on time, which included canola, lentils, wheat, barley and oats.
"Canola was average, lentils were fairly average, we had quite a bit of barley frosted," he said.
"Wheat crops were okay to reasonably good, but it would be just an average year."
He said he dealt with white snails on his northern block, and sprayed for rust throughout the growing season.
"Our challenges at the moment is the summer rain with the amount of weeds, we have heliotropes and three-corner jacks," he said.
Mr Harding said the region had a "very variable" growing year, but he had sown his crops on time - around Anzac Day - and was generally pleased with the season.
"At the moment as long as farmers can get reasonable crops and a reasonable price of grain then it won't be too bad," he said.
