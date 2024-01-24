Stock & Land
Home/Cropping

Victorian farmers have pulled all-nighters to wrap up their yearly harvest

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
January 25 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Jackson with Max, Skipton, and a backpacker Theo Lafrogne, Bar le Duc, France, have about one week left of their harvest program. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
David Jackson with Max, Skipton, and a backpacker Theo Lafrogne, Bar le Duc, France, have about one week left of their harvest program. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Western Victorian farmers have pulled all-nighters to finish harvest, are reporting varying results after a challenging summer with heavy rain, bogged headers and record yields.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.