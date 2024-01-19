Bairnsdale prices jump as light-weight steers pass 380c/kg in 'mixed-quality' yarding

Cattle prices continued to rally with light-weight steers passing 380 cents a kilogram despite a mixed-quality yarding at Bairnsdale's first store cattle sale for 2024.
The 650-head store cattle sale took place a week before the East Gippsland Livestock Exchange's feature January market where an estimated 3500 vendor-bred cattle are set to be yarded.
Bill Wyndham & Co livestock manager Colin Jones said cattle experienced a "significant rise" during the sale.
"For the minimal quality and what was here, the prices were up to $100-$200 more than our last sale last year," he said.
"We haven't had a sale for so long, it would be a month since we've had a store sale, and in that time a lot of water has gone under the bridge up here.
"The season is pretty good considering it's January and we're in East Gippsland and a lot of locals are saying they've never seen a January like it."
Feedlot competition was non-existent due to the small volume of cattle, with the bulk of the yarding going to graziers across East and South Gippsland.
Elders Bairnsdale livestock agent Aaron McCole said the sale followed a day after Pakenham's fortnightly store sale where most of the cattle sold beyond 300c/kg.
"It was a mixed yarding and the quality was not as good as other sales, but we sold black steers for up to 350c/kg and Hereford steers up to 330c/kg," he said.
Meat & Livestock Australia market reporter Brendan Fletcher said quality declined across the sale, while well-bred lines were in short supply.
"Dairy cattle and their crosses dominated the offering," he said.
"Prices were significantly dearer in places with some lots up to $400 a head better."
"Lots of pens of cattle had groups of two, three, four of five cattle, but they still sold well."
J Sutton, Buchan South, sold 12 Friesian bullocks, 2.5 years, 550kg, for $1330 or 241c/kg.
P & J Ganci, Mount Taylor, sold six Limousin heifers, 12 months, 303kg, for $1000 or 330c/kg.
MJ Cattle Co, Bruthen, sold 12 Limousin steers, 10 months, 304kg, for $1100 or 361c/kg, and seven steers, 254kg, for $940 or 370c/kg.
The same vendor also sold 11 Limousin heifers, 9-10 months, 257kg, for $920 or 357c/kg.
MJ Cattle Co also sold four Limousin cows with calves at foot, second and third calvers, rejoined to a Limousin bull for 10 weeks, for $2150, three cows with calves at foot for $2025, and four cows with calves at foot for $2175.
S O'Brien, Swifts Creek, sold seven Black Baldy steers, 549kg, for $1500 or 273c/kg, and one Speckle Park steer, 610kg, for $1620 or 265c/kg.
David Eagleson, Buchan, sold two Angus steers, 433kg, for $1130 or 260c/kg, and seven steers, 291kg, for $1130 or 388c/kg.
Fitzgerald Pastoral Co, Omeo, sold four Hereford heifers, 414kg, for $1150 or 277c/kg.
GD & SK Woodward sold seven Hereford steers, 681kg, for $1820 or 267c/kg.
John Matthews sold 14 Angus steers, 546kg, for $1720 or 315c/kg and 12 steers, 460kg, for $1470 or 320c/kg.
BH & LR Russell sold seven Limousin-cross steers, 489kg, for $1420 or 290c/kg and eight steers, 390kg, for $1180 or 302c/kg, as well as seven heifers, 393kg, for $1060 or 270c/kg and 12 heifers, 308kg, for $950.
P & G Whittaker sold 13 Angus heifers, 382kg, for $1290 or 338c/kg and five heifers, 303kg, for $1010 or 333c/kg.
T Sellings sold seven Angus/Friesian-cross steers, 499kg, for $1280 or 256c/kg.
D Storer sold three Hereford cows with calves at foot for $1790.
S Porteus sold two cows with calves at foot for $1860.
Windy Hill sold four Angus heifers with calves at foot for $1500.
