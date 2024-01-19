Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets
Updated

Bairnsdale prices jump as light-weight steers pass 380c/kg in 'mixed-quality' yarding

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated January 19 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agents yarded 650 cattle at Bairnsdale on Friday. File picture
Agents yarded 650 cattle at Bairnsdale on Friday. File picture

Cattle prices continued to rally with light-weight steers passing 380 cents a kilogram despite a mixed-quality yarding at Bairnsdale's first store cattle sale for 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.