Interstate demand for grown and weaner cattle stays strong at Mortlake

Other cattle in the grown steer run who were over 550kg would get close to that $2000 mark, including a couple of pens from Parkdene, who sold a pen of six 10 and 11 -month old Angus grown steers, 590kg, for 334c/kg or $1973 and another pen of 26 Angus grown steers, 506kg sold for 346c/kg or $1752.

