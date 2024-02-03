Stock & Land Beef Week wraps up today with special showing at Mount Gambier

Beef studs in western Victoria and south-east South Australia took part in the final day of Stock & Land Beef Week today.
Along with a great showing of on-farm studs across the far west of the state and into SA there were a number of studs coming together at the Mount Gambier Showgrounds in South Australia.
Studs to open their gates included Bra-Ma, Caladenia, Cara Park, Chalon, Ebenezer Park, Gambier Red, Major, Mount Gambier, Rellum Farms, Ardno, Boonaroo, Days, Eloora, Emigrace, Glenfern, Grangeburn, Kurra-Wirra, Lindsay, Melville/Melville Park, Moora, Morgiana, Pathfinder, Taronga, Weeran, Wild Bear and Wilkah.
Not already a digital subscriber? Sign up for as little as $3.75 a week. Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play.
Were you out and about at Stock & Land Beef Week?
Have a look through our gallery above to see if we snapped a photo of you in action.
We would love to see your photos, too!
Make sure you share them on social media using the hashtag #BeefWeek2024, and by tagging us in them.
You can hashtag or @StockandLand on Instagram or TikTok, tweet us via @StockandLand on Twitter or tag us on Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.