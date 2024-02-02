Stock & Land
Home/Beef
Updated

Large number of western Victorian studs take part in day seven of Beef Week

Updated February 2 2024 - 10:27pm, first published 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Philippe Perez, Gregor Heard, Ash Deutscher and Annie Elliot

It was a busy day for studs participating in Stock & Land Beef Week today, with 26 western Victorian operations taking part.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.