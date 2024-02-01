Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Onlookers take opportunity to inspect stock on day six of Stock & Land Beef Week

February 2 2024 - 8:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Barry Murphy, Ruby Austin and Annie Elliot

In a quieter day for Stock & Land Beef Week, nine studs opened their gates today for day six of the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.