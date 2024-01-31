Stock & Land Beef Week moves north into NSW for day five of the event

After three days in Victoria, Stock & Land Beef Week headed north into NSW for day five of the annual event.
Studs to open their gates included Beggan Hill, Challambi, Doodle Cooma, Schipps, Dunoon, Eurimbla, Garren Park, Glenellerslie, Flemington, Glenholme, Kirraweena, Hicks Beef, Injemira, Reiland, Rennylea, Roseview, Sugarloaf Creek, Table Top, Talgoona, Yarawa South, Wirruna, Yavenvale and Yukon Park.
Were you out and about at Stock & Land Beef Week?
Have a look through our gallery above to see if we snapped a photo of you in action.
We would love to see your photos, too!
Make sure you share them on social media using the hashtag #BeefWeek2024, and by tagging us in them.
