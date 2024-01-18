Pakenham's January feature female sale attracts more traders than producers

A smaller yarding of about 600-head of cattle at Pakenham's Victorian Livestock Exchange on Thursday attracted "more traders than producers", agents say.
But the sale still created a "completely different atmosphere" to the prior female sale at Pakenham in November.
Elders Delaney auctioneer Anthony Delaney said the cattle mostly sold locally, with the exceptions of east Gippsland, south Gippsland, and a few to the north-east.
He said the female sales generally attracted a certain group of buyers.
"It had some better points and some tougher points," he said.
"It was a passable result with the way things are, it was okay.
"Competition wasn't as forthcoming as such, once people decided what they wanted that was about it, it was probably a little lackluster."
He said there weren't lines and lines of cattle to attract "big northern buyers", so the cattle went to local properties.
"It's a completely different atmosphere [to November], it's certainly stronger than what it was then."
Alex Scott & Staff livestock agent Tim Gibson said the sale attracted more traders than producers with a mixed-yarding of 600-head.
"It's not in an area of the world where you get a lot of producers, mostly traders, I'd say it was a mixed yarding of cattle and they sold to dearer rates for the quality, but we haven't broken any records," he said.
Wisewould, Glengarry, sold 10 Angus/Friesian-cross heifers for $1125, and 10 Murray Grey/Friesian-cross heifers for $1075.
C Farmer, Glengarry, sold 12 Angus/Friesian-cross heifers for $1050, and 12 Angus/Friesian-cross heifers for $1000.
Devonish Pastoral, Stoneyford, sold 14 Angus/Friesian joined heifers for $1475.
DJA Douglas sold 12 Angus heifers for $1600 and nine for $1400.
L&P Vearing sold 13 Hereford/Shorthorn-cross heifers for $1600, 14 Hereford/Shorthorn-cross heifers for $1575, 20 Hereford heifers for $1625, and 19 Hereford heifers for $1600.
R Stoeckler ,Tynong, sold four cows with calves at foot for $2150, one bull, 18 months, for $1525, and one bull, 13 months, for $1375.
L & M Ashton, Yarra Glen, sold five cows with calves at foot for $1860.
M R Hayman F/Trust, Woodside, sold nine cows with calves at foot for $1600.
Island View Pty Ltd, Caldermeade, sold eight cows with calves at foot for $1655.
T Wright, Drouin South, sold three cows with calves at foot for $1790.
Aeolus Nom, Flinders, sold one Limousin bull R337, three years old, for $3600, one Limousin bull S347, three years old, for $2900, and one Limousin bull S344, three years old, for $3400.
Eagle Hawk Pastoral sold nine Charolais/Aussie Red-cross heifers for $1360 and six Hereford/Friesian-cross heifers for $1300.
P & A Lockwood sold four Angus/Hereford cows with calves at foot for $1850.
The Pakenham's Victorian Livestock Exchange Thursday sales will now start at 9am.
