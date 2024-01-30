Stock & Land
Visitors head to north-east Victoria for day four of Stock & Land Beef Week

Updated January 30 2024 - 8:08pm, first published 6:37pm
Pictures by Andrew Miller, Shantelle Lord and Annie Elliot

It was north-east Victoria's time to shine today, as studs in the area opened their doors for day four of Stock & Land Beef Week.

