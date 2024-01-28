Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Studs out west get in on the action on day two of Stock & Land Beef Week

Updated January 28 2024 - 9:38pm, first published 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was West Gippsland's turn to open its beef stud's gates, on day two of Stock & Land Beef Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.