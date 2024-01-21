Young dairy farmers urged to take part in Gardiner Foundation tour

A young northern Victorian dairy farmer is urging colleagues to take part in this year's Gardiner Foundation New Zealand study tour - saying his experience let to greater involvement in vital industry advocacy.
Craig Emmett, 37, Stanhope, milks a 250-head Jersey herd and says he wouldn't be as involved in the industry as he now is, if he hadn't gone on the 2018 tour.
"It probably opened my eyes up to advocacy and leadership, in the dairy space," he said.
"We need properly funded advocacy - we can't afford not to have it because there is so much stuff coming up in the social licence and animal welfare space.
"It's incredibly important to have good advocacy for dairy."
The Foundation is currently calling for applications for this year's tour, aimed at developing leadership skills among young farmers.
With sponsorship from Australian Dairy Conference the Gardiner Foundation conducts a tour of the South Island for 12 young dairy professionals across Australia aged 18-40.
The tour runs for eight days from mid-late April.
"The New Zealand study tour is a fantastic opportunity for young dairy professionals, our future industry and community leaders, to immerse themselves in all that the New Zealand dairy industry has to offer," Gardiner Foundation chief executive Allan Cameron said.
It's one of a number of scholarships the Foundation offers.
Mr Emmett said prior to the tour, which he enjoyed, he had "just stuck to our own thing, on the farm," hardly having any involvement in dairy groups.
He has since been involved with Murray Dairy and recently resigned from the United Dairyfarmers of Victoria and joined the new Dairy Farmers of Victoria, as a committee member.
"That's probably a direct result of my trip," he said.
Mr Emmett has also been involved with the Fairley Community Leadership Program.
He said in New Zealand, dairy advocacy and research and development were linked, unlike in Australia.
"That was one of the biggest opportunities I took out of it; it's probably an opportunity we miss over here because we have a compulsory levy and Dairy Australia is not allowed to fund advocacy," he said.
"At Dairy Farmers Victoria we would like take advantage of DA's knowledge and the work they do, so we can use it for advocacy, without being too closely aligned."
He joined DFV because the UDV "has lost all its staff and funding.
"We (fellow farmers) couldn't see it coming back, with no dedicated dairy staff and no funds to do much, at all," he said.
The trip was a great opportunity and it was surprising only the bare minimum of applicants had applied, Mr Emmett said.
Applicants for the tour can be working on farm or involved in the dairy industry in a different capacity.
The eight-day tour will provide participants with insights into the opportunities and challenges faced within the New Zealand dairy industry.
Applications are now open and will close at 11:59pm on Sunday, February 4 with selection interviews to be held in Melbourne.
To apply, please visit www.gardinerfoundation.com.au/new-zealand-study-tour
