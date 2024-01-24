Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Breeding philosophy hasn't changed after almost 50 years at Glenellerslie

By Kylie Nicholls
January 25 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proudly celebrating 50 years of breeding Herefords, Blake and Ross Smith, Glenellerslie stud, Adelong, NSW, are looking forward to welcoming visitors during the upcoming Stock & Land Beef Week. Picture supplied
Proudly celebrating 50 years of breeding Herefords, Blake and Ross Smith, Glenellerslie stud, Adelong, NSW, are looking forward to welcoming visitors during the upcoming Stock & Land Beef Week. Picture supplied

As the Smith family prepares to celebrate 50 years of stud breeding under the Glenellerslie banner, they remain committed to producing Hereford and Poll Hereford sires with consistent quality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.