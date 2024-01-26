Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Weeran hopeful for better year after recording wettest year in six decades

Alastair Dowie
By Alastair Dowie
January 26 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Weeran Angus team including Alec Moore, Leah Drendel, Lucy Moore, Jack Dowell and Jo Moore.
The Weeran Angus team including Alec Moore, Leah Drendel, Lucy Moore, Jack Dowell and Jo Moore.

Weeran Angus stud principals Alec and Jo Moore, Byaduk, are excited about the future after a challenging 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alastair Dowie

Alastair Dowie

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.