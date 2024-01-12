Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Vendors, agents and buyers end Hamilton sales on a positive note

PP
By Philippe Perez
Updated January 12 2024 - 3:33pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The last of the Hamilton feature weaner sale of this week ended strongly with plenty of local and Gippsland support for both Angus and Hereford female cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.