Casterton heifers pass 350c/kg, buyers from southern, eastern Australia underpin sale

Angus weaner heifers have soared beyond 350 cents a kilogram at the final Casterton weaner sale for January 2024 as buyers from four Australian states underpinned the western district market.
Nutrien and Elders agents yarded 1856 cattle in the all breeds heifer sale, with cattle destined for Queensland, NSW, South Australia and Victorian breeding and backgrounding operations.
The sale recorded an average weight across the yarding of 299 kilograms and an average price of 329.8c/kg.
Agency Miller Whan & John, Mount Gambier, SA, maintained its stronghold on the Casterton market and purchased an impressive 559 heifers for two buyers near the Victorian-SA border.
About 400 Angus and Hereford heifers were purchased for the Ogilvie Group's backgrounding operations in south-east SA and western Victoria, while 159 heifers, 280-330kg, were bought for backgrounder Lindsay Farms, Lindsay.
It was a day after Miller Whan & John bought 283 mainly black cattle ranging from 300-330kg for the Ogilvie Group and 211 Angus heifers, 270-330kg, for Lindsay Farms, Lindsay, near Strathdownie.
Meanwhile, Naracoorte, SA, agency PPHS bought about 100 Angus heifers for a breeding operation at Naracoorte, while 30 Herefords were purchased for a backgroduner at Penola, SA.
Northern commission buyer Duncan Brown, Albury, NSW, bought 113 Angus heifers for a backgrounder at Cootamundra, NSW, and 66 Angus and Hereford weaners for a feedlotter in northern Victoria.
Three Gippsland buyers were also active on the rail, including agent Don Bowman, Elders Leongatha and Korumburra, who bought 96 Angus heifers, 300-353kg, for a breeder who farms in South Gippsland and western Victoria.
Father and son Peter and Ben Hanrahan, Homebush Pastoral, Leongatha, bought more than 100 Angus and Hereford heifers for their grass-finishing operation, while Brian Kyle, SEJ Leongatha, was also a regular throughout the sale.
Hereford stud principal Marc Greening, Injemira Beef Genetics, Book Book, NSW, chased cattle with Injemira bloodlines for his grass-finishing program, with a portion of heifers destined for Willinga Pastoral, Wandoan, Qld.
Meanwhile, western district stud principal Antony Baillieu, Yarram Park, Willaura, bought 70 heifers for his breeding operation at Lucindale, SA.
Elders Casterton livestock manager Sam Tooley said the sale featured well-bred lots of 30 or more cattle, allowing buyers to fill orders with the purchase of just a few pens.
"We had buying support from all over the place, the same as our steer sale," he said.
"We had cattle go to South Australia, Victoria, NSW and Queensland again and that really helped put a floor in the sale."
The sale started with a pen of 69 Angus heifers, 344kg, from Doug Robertson, Nangana, Grassdale, which was knocked down for 360c/kg or $1238.
The pen featured Banquet and Nampara bloodlines and was bought by agent Jack Behncke, LMB Hamilton, for a breeder at Caramut.
Mr Robertson also sold a pen of 65 heifers, 301kg, for 334c/kg or $1005 to Miller Whan & John.
Kleenview, Digby, sold 65 Angus heifers, December 2022 and January 2023-drop, 341kg, for 322c/kg or $1098 to Elders Mount Gambier, and 31 Angus heifers, 302kg, for 320c/kg or $966.
In one of the dearest pens of the week, Baroona, Dunrobin, sold 50 Angus heifers, February and March 2023-drop, 353kg, for 371c/kg or $1313 to Mr Bowman, and 62 heifers, 322kg, for 354c/kg or $1139 to PPHS.
Sunnyside, Casterton, sold 32 Angus heifers, Baroona and Nampara-blood, 325kg, for 330c/kg or $1072 and 23 heifers, 298kg, for 346c/kg or $1031.
Both pens were bought by Greg Bright, Nutrien Warrnambool, for a breeder at Muntham.
Marlan sold 34 Angus heifers, 321kg, for 322c/kg or $1033.
Carinya sold 20 Angus heifers, 341kg, for 320ckg or $1091 to agency HF Richardson, while Aigle sold 21 heifers, 343kg, for 320c/kg or $1017 to PPHS.
Wando Ponds sold 32 heifers, 318kg, for 330c/kg or $1049, while Batalong sold 28 heifers, 322kg, for 326c/kg or $1049.
Glenauln sold 19 Angus heifers, 356kg, for 322c/kg or $1146 to Mr Bowman, who also bought 15 Angus steers, 378kg, consigned by Southdene for 318c/kg or $1202.
Glenauln also sold 17 Angus heifers, 325kg, for 322c/kg or $1046.
Meanwhile, in the Herefords, David Lyons, Melville Park, Vasey, won the best presented Herefords Australia heifer pen with 28 heifers, Melville Park-blood, 293kg, knocked down for 288c/kg or $843 to Miller Whan & John.
Mr Lyons sold 38 heifers in total in the sale, opting to retain 80 heifers to join to his breeding herd of 270 cows.
Woranga, Dunrobin, sold 29 Hereford heifers, Yarram Park-blood, 296kg, for 308c/kg or $911 to Yarram Park, and 29 heifers, 214kg, for 302c/kg or $646.
Taronga, Paschendale, sold 20 Hereford heifers, Taronga-blood, 287kg, for 315c/kg or $904.
Shallum Park sold 25 Hereford heifers, Injemira, Melville Park and Taronga-blood, 284kg, for 314c/kg or $891 to Injemira and 24 heifers, 248kg, for 302c/kg or $748 to Willinga Pastoral.
Springbank sold 13 Hereford heifers, Ennerdale-blood, 303kg, for 302c/kg or $915.
Glencairn sold 16 heifers, Injemira and Yarram Park-blood, 310kg, for 332c/kg or $1029, 23 heifers, 304kg, for 312c/kg or $948 and 23 heifers, 260kg, for 308c/kg or $800.
Lambert sold 25 heifers, Taronga-blood, 253kg, for 300c/kg or $759, while Rosebank sold 17 heifers, Wilkah and Injemira-blood, 258kg, for 294c/kg or $758 to Willinga Pastoral.
Butchers sold 24 Hereford heifers, February and March 2023-drop, 318kg, for 310c/kg or $985 to Miller Whan & John.
Strathlea sold 16 Hereford heifers, March and April 2023-drop, 311kg, for 302c/kg or $939.
