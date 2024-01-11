Stock & Land
Large consignments and fluctuating prices at Mortlake feature female sale

By Philippe Perez
Updated January 11 2024 - 2:49pm, first published 2:41pm
Several large consignments of PTIC cattle - including one major regular consignment from South Australia - underpinned the all-female feature cattle sale at WVLX Mortlake on Thursday.

