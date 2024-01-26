Beef studs optimistic ahead of field days given strong start to weaner sales

Beef studs across Victoria, NSW and South Australia will showcase the best of their cattle herds over the next eight days, with Stock & Land Beef Week kicking off today.
The eight-day event starts today in central and north-east Victoria, before heading to Gippsland on days two and three, going back to north-east Victoria on January 30, up into NSW on the last day of January, and heading into western Victoria on the last three days, including part of SA on the final day.
Chateau Limousin stud principal Andrew McIntyre, Londrigan, who will be open on day four, said it was his 10th year participating in Stock & Land Beef Week and he had high hopes for the 2024 event.
"I think with the pick up in weaner cattle prices at the start of the year, we'll see a few more [visitors come through] than last year," he said.
"I think there's a little traction in the cattle job at the moment, particularly for those guys that are targeting specific markets with their stock, who will still have a pretty-reasonable return even after the last 12 months."
Mr McIntyre said the event was a "good preview" of their sale bulls, as well as the cattle they take to the Limousin National Show and Sale.
"It's also a good way to display our up-and-coming sires and our diverse range of females," he said.
Fernleigh Angus stud principal James Blyth, Warragul, who will be open on day six, said his stud returned to Stock & Land Beef Week last year after a 10-year hiatus.
"We've been around for 30 years and we were pretty heaving involved [in Stock & Land Beef Week] when we started out, but we hadn't done it for about 10 years until we came back last year," Mr Blyth said.
"It's a really-good opportunity for people to come and see our cattle in a casual sort of way.
"We sell mainly through private treaty, and we just find that people like that they don't have to make an appointment where they might feel obliged to buy."
He said they would have about 40 yearling bulls on display this year, as well as a selection of their female herd.
"We had a good turn out last year, probably slightly better than we thought we'd have given it was our first year back," he said.
Emigrace Poll Hereford stud co-principal Grace Elsom, Macarthur, who will be open on day eight, said this was her stud's third year participating in Stock & Land Beef Week.
Ms Elsom said being a small stud, the event was a great opportunity to "get our name out there" and "build a clientele".
She said they used the event to sell their available bulls, with five rising two-year-old bulls to be on offer.
You can plan your Stock & Land Beef Week trips using this link.
