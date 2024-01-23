Charellen is still increasing its numbers as it celebrates 30 years of operation

THE opportunity to exchange ideas and philosophies with a group of like-minded cattle breeders has proven valuable and stimulating for Gippsland Poll Hereford breeder Stan Walker.
Mr Walker and wife Denise operate Charellen Poll Herefords at Pearsondale, which is celebrating its 30th year since establishment.
Already a strong proponent of Breedplan and genomics, Mr Walker said the establishment of Gippsland Performance Herefords four years ago had allowed him to link with breeders who have similar goals and philosophies, providing benefit to his stud operation as well as the other members and the breed in general.
The group allowed for discussion about breeding, as well as providing a social dynamic for its members.
The foundation of the Charellen stud includes purchases from Palarang, Taradale, River Perry and Guilford Poll Hereford studs.
Mr Walker operated the stud on a part-time basis "as a bit of a hobby", as he worked off-shore, but retirement 10 years ago meant more time for the stud operation.
Stud numbers gradually increased with 76 calves on the ground this year.
Mr Walker said about 60 females were registered and was a "pretty-comfortable" number to run.
This year's calf numbers were boosted with an additional 20 heifers calved down.
Mr Walker said they had retained 12 heifers that were in the top 30 per cent of the Hereford Southern Self-Replacing Index.
He said artificial insemination sires used in 2022 and 2023 included Yavanvale Powerhouse YAPV499, Koanui Layer P028 (New Zealand), Wirruna Smokin Joe WNA510, Injemira Fortune P239, Churchill Broadway 858F (US), Churchill Red Thunder (US) and Elite M202 Q008.
AI sires used in 2024 included Smokin Joe, Red Thunder Layer and Kanimbla Power Quest Q006.
Bulls used in 2023-24 for natural matings included Ravensdale Spark M016 and Ravensdale Asteroid R035, while sons of Churchill Broadway 858 and Elite M202 Q008 were used as back-up bulls over cows and AI heifers.
Mr Walker said Ravensdale Trooper RHXL179, a son of Allendale Anzac E114, was purchased in 2017 and had left a strong line of females in the herd.
Another sire, Ravensdale Spark RHXM016, was purchased from Ravensdale in 2018 and had estimated breeding values in the top 3pc of the Hereford Southern Self Replacing Index.
A sire purchased in 2022, Ravensdale Asteroid RHXR035, a grandson of Matarika Holy Smoke (NZ), had calves on the ground in 2023 that Mr Walker said "looked very good".
Mr Walker said the Gippsland Performance Herefords group was founded by five breeders looking for a better way to market their bulls.
"It's been quite good for us because we are like-minded in what we breed and also a social aspect discussing where we're headed and what we do," he said.
The group holds a performance-based online bull sale in September.
Mr Walker said Charellen would have six bulls for sale at Stock & Land Beef Week this year, as well as four bulls for the performance sale.
He said the stud had been involved in Stock & Land Beef Week for about 10 years and attracted interest from a wide area.
Two years ago Mrs Walker acquired a largely-unfenced 48.5-hectare block via a family estate.
Mr Walker said since then they had constructed cattle yards, installed a bore and erected around three or four kilometres of fencing.
