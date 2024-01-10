Walk-in and walk-out offer for buyers of Western Plains farm

The long-term owners of a productive farm at Shelford between Geelong and Ballarat are offering buyers the chance of a walk-in walk-out sale.
The farm which takes in 450 hectares (1112 acres) of the Western Plains is being offered as a whole, or in separate lots.
The property has more than a kilometre of Leigh River frontage and includes more than 100ha (247 acres) of remnant native grasslands.
Agents say any future income generated by the conservation of these grasslands is included in the sale.
Selling agent Malcolm Condie from Condie and Co. Real Estate said the farm's owners "have taken great care" during their long ownership to to preserve much of the critically endangered native grasslands on the property.
"Their ongoing management, weed control and seasonal grazing practices now help the enterprise enjoy the additional income and other benefits that come from working with the natural environment," Mr Condie said.
The farm is suited to grazing but can also host some cereal and oilseed production.
It is subdivided into more than 20 paddocks with a number of native shelterbelts.
Water is secured through four dams; two of which fill from seasonal watercourses, plus two unused bores.
There are also troughs for the supply of stock water, which is reticulated from a solar pump on the Leigh River.
An internal laneway system assists with livestock management, with mostly new fencing, with a small section of original station fencing.
The soil types range from a mix of grey loam and heavier clay, with about 70 per cent of the home block being arable.
The balance of the property includes some basalt stone country with some heavier barriers which agents say are best suited to grazing.
The river block is 45pc arable, with no structural improvements and while similar type soils, it includes some sandy loam country along the river.
Much of this block is now registered as native vegetation offsets, with highly regarded and productive native grassland species managed by grazing practices.
The owners have an established pasture improvement program.
The property is across three titles, 40 minutes travel time from Geelong and Ballarat.
The original Soldier Settlement three-bedroom home has been renovated and extended to include two living zones.
Farm improvements include a workshop, grain silo, plus two machinery sheds with a .modern two-stand shearing shed with steel yards and undercover handling race.
Expressions of interest for the property close on February 23 (unless sold prior).
For more information contact Malcolm Condie from Condie and Co. Real Estate on 0407 034410.
