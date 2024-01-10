New year lamb markets start on a positive note thanks to widespread rain

The commencement of the new year witnessed a robust start in lamb markets, characterised by a significant price surge ranging from $25-$50 a head higher compared to closing sales last year.
Leading this upward trend was the Hamilton lamb sale, where prices saw an impressive increase of up to $50.
Illustrating this notable increase, heavy trade lambs with a carcase weight of 24-26 kilograms achieved a top price of $250.
A clear indication of heightened demand was evident in the competitive bidding for trade lambs weighing 22-24kg by domestic processors, resulting in a substantial price spike of $40.
Prices within this category varied between $174-$217, averaging 872 cents a kilogram carcase weight.
Meanwhile, at Wagga Wagga, NSW, a relatively-small yarding of 21,000 lambs and 10,400 sheep showcased extreme buyer enthusiasm, with some buyers saying they would do whatever it takes to secure the better-finished, shorn lambs.
Right from the outset of the sale, all buyers showed their eagerness to secure a market share, triggering spirited bidding and propelling rates to climb by $20-$40.
This intensity extended to the mutton market, which mirrored the lamb market's positive trajectory.
Mutton prices experienced an increase of $20 and, in some instances, surpassed this mark.
The collective enthusiasm among buyers, particularly for trade and lighter-weight ewe mutton, resulted in a competitive atmosphere and marked a dynamic and promising start to the new year in the lamb and mutton markets.
On Monday, the lamb markets continued the uptick in prices, driven by substantial rainfall across significant areas of Victoria and NSW, a pivotal factor on processors' minds.
The market saw a robust turn out of buyers, all eagerly competing for a market share within a diminished supply of lambs at each selling centre.
The stand-out sale unfolded in Bendigo, where prices saw a noteworthy surge, increasing by $20-$35 across the board.
Despite agents having initially drawn for 27,000 lambs, only 14,000 were present, attributed to significant rainfall in certain regions.
Within this dynamic market, trade lambs weighing 22-24kg commanded prices ranging from $150-$188, averaging 810c/kg.
Lambs in the 26-30kg weight category achieved top prices of $254, averaging 770c/kg.
The Ballarat lamb market saw an impressive surge in prices, skyrocketing by $30-$58.
Heavy lambs topped at $298.
This market shift underscored the impact of weather conditions on both supply and demand dynamics, with buyers actively joining in a competitive landscape for a reduced pool of available lambs.
