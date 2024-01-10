Stock & Land
New year lamb markets start on a positive note thanks to widespread rain

By Leann Dax
January 10 2024 - 3:00pm
Gayle and Jack Liston, Carranballac, sold 142 May/June 2022-drop ewes for $230 at Ballarat last week. Picture by Philippe Perez
The commencement of the new year witnessed a robust start in lamb markets, characterised by a significant price surge ranging from $25-$50 a head higher compared to closing sales last year.

