Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

Investment fund takes glass half-full optimism to another vegetable factory

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
January 9 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
A Sydney-based investment fund with a focus on real estate has quickly emerged as Australia's biggest year-round supplier of hydroponic vegetables to the major supermarkets.
A Sydney-based investment fund with a focus on real estate has quickly emerged as Australia's biggest year-round supplier of hydroponic vegetables to the major supermarkets.

An investment fund has cemented its claim to be Australia's biggest large-scale glasshouse owner after buying another big horticulture farm, this time in South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.