Stock & Land
Home/News

Rescuer risks own life as flooding swamps Vic towns

By Rachael Ward
Updated January 9 2024 - 10:48am, first published 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man risked his life to help rescue a 74-year-old woman whose car was swept into floodwaters. (HANDOUT/VICTORIA POLICE)
A man risked his life to help rescue a 74-year-old woman whose car was swept into floodwaters. (HANDOUT/VICTORIA POLICE)

A man has risked his own life to rescue a 74-year-old woman from floodwaters in central Victoria as the state's flood emergency intensifies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.