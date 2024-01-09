Feedlots, restockers from three states descend on first Casterton 2024 weaner sale

Cattle buyers from across Victoria, South Australia and NSW have competed for steers at Casteton's inaugural weaner sale for 2024 as light-weight cattle sold beyond 350 cents a kilogram.
Elders and Nutrien yarded 2451 Angus steers at the first of three weaner sales at the western district complex this week.
Feedlotters, backgrounders and restockers fought for their share of cattle with the bulk of steers bought by about half a dozen volume purchasers.
Feedlotter Ben Davies, Thomas Food International, bought 143 non-European-Union-accredited steers and 43 EU steers for TFI's Southern Cross Feedlot at Tintinara, SA.
Mr Davies said EU steers attracted a 10c/kg premium compared to the non-EU calves, with cattle remaining in the system recording an average of 326c/kg.
Market data from Outcross reveals the yarding averaged 325c/kg with an average weight across the sale of 340kg.
Only a handful of pens weighed 400kg or more.
South Gippsland buyers Terry and Jack Ginnane, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, Leongatha, and Brian Kyle, SEJ Leongatha, were also among the volume Victorian buyers.
The Ginnanes bought 240 steers for two bullock fatteners at Buffalo and Leongatha, one day after buying 270 black steers at Hamilton's steer weaner sale.
Meanwhile, Mr Kyle bought 180 steers for four bullock fatteners in South Gippsland.
SA buyer and agent Andrew Whan, Miller Whan & John, Mount Gambier, SA, bought 300 steers for three bullock fatteners in south-east SA, while Nutrien agent Greg Bright, Warrnambool, bought 270 steers for two western district bullock-fattening clients.
Wagga Wagga, NSW, commission buyer Andrew Lowe was also one of the volume buyers at the rail, purchasing a few hundred cattle for backgrounder David Grimison at Deniliquin, NSW.
"The heavier end, 370-390kg, made from $1150-$1200 a head which was 330-340c/kg and some down to 320c/kg," Elders Casterton livestock manager Sam Tooley said.
"We had buyers from three states who were very active and we can't fault their performance because those buyers know the quality of the cattle that come through these saleyards."
Nutrien Casterton livestock manager Rick Smith said the heaviest cattle weighed 380-400kg.
"They have all been making anywhere from 325-330kg and a bit more on the EUs," he said.
"Once we get of those better-bred calves, it's sort of been 310-315c/kg and we've just started these lighter calves which again are all making between 320-340c/kg."
The sale started with a pen of 52 Angus steers, February and March 2023-drop, consigned by Kelvin and Julie Bateman trading as Baroona, Dunrobin, Pathfinder-blood, which averaged 391kg and sold for 316c/kg or $1235 a head.
The pen was bought by TFI.
The same vendor also sold 74 steers, 350kg, for 330c/kg or $1150 to Nutrien Warrnambool, and 31 steers, 318kg, for 330c/kg or $1049 to Miller Whan & John.
The dearest pen on a cents a kilogram basis was 10 Angus steers consigned by C & D Cameron, Summerglen, March and April 2023-drop, which weighed 284kg and made 358c/kg or $1016.
The pen was bought by Garry Webb, Nutrien Warrnambool, for a bullock fattener at Portland.
Account Woodlands sold the heaviest pen of the sale with 17 Angus/Hereford-cross steers, 407kg, knocked down for 334c/kg or $1359 to Nutrien SGL.
Sunnyside sold 71 Angus steers, March and April 2023-drop, Boonaroo and Nampara-blood, 389kg, for 320c/kg or $1244 to Nutrien SGL, and 40 steers, 308kg, for 340c/kg or $1047 to Miller Whan & John.
The same vendor sold 72 steers, 352kg, for 330c/kg or $1161.
Chris and Karyn Jarrad, Forest View, Sandford, sold 90 Angus steers, 9-10 months, including 47 steers, 403kg, for 335c/kg or $1350 to SEJ Leongatha.
Account Mullagh sold 29 Angus steers, Barwidgee-blood, 380kg, for 320c/kg or $1216 to TFI.
Wando Ponds sold 29 Angus steers, Boonaroo and Pathfinder-blood, 375kg, for 316c/kg or $1185 to TFI, and 32 steers, 321kg, for 332c/kg or $1065 to Nutrien Warrnambool.
Westral sold 60 Angus steers, 9-10 months, including 29 steers, 390kg, for 334c/kg or $1302 to Mr Lowe, and 26 steers, 353c/kg for 332c/kg or $1171.
Ulonga sold 72 Dollar-blood steers, including a pen of 72, 371kg, for 320 or $1187 and 34 steers, 333kg, for 328kg, for $1092.
Toora Downs sold 36 Angus steers, Boonaroo-blood, 394kg, for 322c/kg or $1268.
Riverdale sold 35 Angus and Black Baldy steers, 394kg, for 318c/kg or $1182 to a buyer via AuctionsPlus.
Marlan sold 44 Angus steers, Dollar-blood, 361kg, for 325c/kg or $1173.
The McNicol family, Meteranvale, Dunrobin, sold 91 Angus and Black Baldy steers, Boonaroo-blood, including 43 steers, 355kg, for 334c/kg or $1185 to Nutrien Warrnambool.
Account Riverdale sold 48 Angus and Black Baldy steers, 327kg, for 336c/kg or $1098 to Mr Lowe.
Aigle sold 25 steers, 387kg, for 322c/kg or $1246 to SEJ Leongatha.
Willbrook Five sold 14 Angus steers, 404kg, Weeran-blood, for 320c/kg or $1292 to TFI.
Killara sold 25 steers, 379kg, for 325c/kg or $1231 to Mr Lowe.
Gunadoo sold 14 Angus steers, Pathfinder-blood, 394kg, for 322c/kg or $1268 to TFI.
Glenaulin sold 26 Angus steers, 380kg, for 315c/kg or $1197 to TFI and 16 Angus steers, 343kg, for $310 or $1063.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.