Victorian and SA cattle buyers clash at Hamilton for the first of five weaner sales

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated January 8 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 2:58pm
Two South Australian feedlotters and Gippsland-based agents buying cattle for bullock fatteners have stamped their authority on the first Hamilton weaner sale for 2024.

