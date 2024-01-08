Victorian and SA cattle buyers clash at Hamilton for the first of five weaner sales

Two South Australian feedlotters and Gippsland-based agents buying cattle for bullock fatteners have stamped their authority on the first Hamilton weaner sale for 2024.
Agents yarded 3860 Angus steers at the Hamilton Regional Livestock Exchange, the first of five sales for the week at the western district livestock selling complex.
Thousands of cattle will go under the hammer across other sales at Casterton, Mortlake, Euroa and Yea following several weaner sales in north-east Victoria last week.
SA feedlots Thomas Food International and Princess Royal dominated the opening pens of the sale, with buyers from both operations nudging out prospective restocking clients.
Feedlotter Ben Davies, TFI, SA, bought more than 300 cattle for the company's Southern Cross Feedlot at Tintinara, SA.
Meanwhile, volume buyer Luke Bavistock, Princes Royal, bought more than 160 Angus steers for the company's feedlot at Burra, SA.
Meanwhile, Gippsland buyers were out in force throughout the sale, including father and son combination Terry and Jack Ginnane, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, Leongatha, who bought about 270 Angus steers for a bullock fattener at Tarwin Lower.
The pair went up against Warragul agent Neil Darby, Alex Scott & Staff, who bought 650 cattle for a dozen bullock fatteners in West Gippsland.
LMB Livestock & Land auctioneer Bernie Grant, Hamilton, said the sale was one kilogram heavier on average compared to the 2033 sale, while the two heaviest pens of steers weighed 426kg.
"We'll probably average 325-330c/kg over the whole yarding," he said.
"That's a solid 10-20c/kg above where we were thinking and especially a lot dearer than a lot of last week's result in north-east Victoria."
Mr Grant said buyers from NSW, Gippsland, south-east SA and western Victoria were prominent throughout the sale.
"All in all, it was a bloody great result and I hope it keeps going for the week," he said.
JM Ellis & Co auctioneer Jack Hickey, Hamilton, said the sale exceeded his expectations.
"We had a magnificent run of calves and people are doing everything right with weaning and treatments, so it was an A-grade yarding of steers and vendors were rewarded for their effort," he said.
"Some of the best cents a kilogram was for the heavier end of the sale, and it was great to see feedlotters and bullock fattener buyers step up and buy the better end of those Angus steers."
One of the heaviest pens was offered by the Rees family, trading as Roo Park, Telangatuk East, which included 23 steers, 10-11 months, 426kg, for 340 cents a kilogram carcase weight or $1448 a head.
The pen was bought by bullock fatteners Michael and Richard Kerr, Coxwell Nominees, Hawkesdale, and crowned the best-presented pen of the sale.
Roo Park also sold 23 steers, 382kg, for 346c/kg or $1321.
In total, the Kerrs bought 150 cattle, including several pens in a row, within the first 45 minutes of the sale.
They bought the top pen of 25 Coffey Partnership, Port Fairy, steers, 426kg, for 356c/kg or $1516 - the equal heaviest pen.
The Coffey family sold 110 Angus steers in total, 9-10 months, including 59 steers, 382kg, for 350c/kg or $1337 which was also bought by the Kerr family, plus 26 steers, 344kg, for 342c/kg.
Kelvin Park sold the first pen of steers at the sale with 36 cattle, 400kg, Nampara and Boonaroo-blood, purchased by TFI for 332c/kg or $1328.
Ian and Heather Brown, Coleraine, sold the second pen of steers with 27 cattle, 413kg, knocked down to Princess Royal for 336c/kg or $1387, plus 40 steers, 367kg, for 338c/kg or $1240.
Glenerin sold 24 Pathfinder-blood steers, 384kg, for 312c/kg or $1198 to TFI.
The McErvale family, Branxholme, sold 155 steers, 10-11 months, under the trading name Cadell, and a further 110 steers, 10-11 months, on the account of Tanami.
The top pen of 25 Cadell steers, 416kg, was bought by Michael and Richard Kerr for 348c/kg or $1447.
The top pen of 29 Tanami steers, 386kg, was knocked down for 336c/kg or $1296.
Murindal sold 25 steers, 364kg, for 338c/kg or $1230 and 32 steers, 322kg, for 348c/kg or $1120.
Both pens were bought by Mr Darby.
Camp Creek, Port Fairy, sold 156 Angus steers, 10 months, including 20 steers, 408kg, for 336c/kg or $1370 to Michael and Richard Kerr, and 71 steers, 365kg, for 350c/kg or $1277.
Mt Napier sold 28 steers, 379kg, for 336c/kg or $1273, 84 steers, 351kg, for 346c/kg or $1214 to Nutrien SGL, Leongatha, and 28 steers, 379kg, for 336c/kg or $1273.
Account Carawatha sold 17 Boonaroo-blood steers, 383kg, for 324c/kg to Princess Royal and 32 steers, 310kg, for 344c/kg to TFI.
Ethandune sold 15 steers, 373kg, for 334c/kg or $1245.
REU sold 21 steers, 389kg, for $315c/kg or $1225.
Fairview sold 20 steers, 366kg, for 316c/kg or $1156 to TFI.
Carinya sold 17 steers, 406kg, for 328c/kg or $1331.
Lagoon sold 25 steers, 402kg, for 324c/kg or $1302.
Garrangreena sold 15 steers, 395kg, for 324c/kg or $1279.
Brolga Rise sold 18 steers, 381kg, for 320c/kg or $1219.
Stonehaven sold 11 steers, 407kg, for 315c/kg or $1282.
Mount View sold 20 steers, 393kg, for 352c/kg or $1383.
Raheen sold 19 steers, 398kg, for 336c/kg or $1337.
Nareeb Nareeb sold 15 steers, 392kg, for 316c/kg or $1238.
Pineview sold 14 steers, 384kg, for 305c/kg or $1171.
Skene sold 19 steers, 373kg, for 322c/kg or $1201.
Maroko sold 20 steers, 375kg, for $324c/kg or $1215.
Athlone sold 22 steers, 397kg, for 332c/kg or $1318.
Nanna's Farm sold 21 steers, 395kg, for 320c/kg or $1264 to TFI.
Springhill sold 19 steers, 342kg, for 326c/kg or $1114.
Glenlea sold 30 steers, 411kg, for 316c/kg or $1298.
Fixby sold 22 steers, 397kg, for 310c/kg or $1230.
